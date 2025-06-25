Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,196 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Replimune Group by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Replimune Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 23,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on REPL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ REPL opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $751.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In related news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $64,093.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,279.98. The trade was a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sushil Patel sold 25,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $202,346.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,222.56. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,907 shares of company stock worth $603,655. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group Profile

(Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.