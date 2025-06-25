Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 5,619 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 93.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NDVR Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $189.08 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.69 and a 52-week high of $202.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.31.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.06. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $289.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

