Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Stephens upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Stephens now has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Exelixis traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 9358364 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.37.

EXEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

Get Exelixis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXEL

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

In related news, Director Tomas J. Heyman sold 4,544 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $201,253.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,096.30. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 693,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,034,059. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Exelixis by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in Exelixis by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Trading Up 5.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.