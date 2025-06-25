Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Stephens upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The stock had previously closed at $40.37, but opened at $49.43. Stephens now has a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Exelixis shares last traded at $45.11, with a volume of 3,122,472 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on Exelixis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

In related news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 72,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,309,124.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 465,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,161,419.71. This trade represents a 13.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 358,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 322.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 56,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 43,129 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

