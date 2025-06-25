Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.