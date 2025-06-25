Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Holdings Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) by 1,039.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,901,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,946,000 after purchasing an additional 545,417 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,122,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,171,000 after purchasing an additional 565,056 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,240,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 612,429 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 974,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 84,921 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 835,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 84,066 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

FENI stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $33.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

