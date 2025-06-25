Financial Analysis: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cullen/Frost Bankers and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullen/Frost Bankers 3 9 2 0 1.93 ACNB 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus price target of $131.93, indicating a potential upside of 4.19%. ACNB has a consensus price target of $48.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Given ACNB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ACNB is more favorable than Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullen/Frost Bankers $2.85 billion 2.86 $582.54 million $9.11 13.90 ACNB $132.20 million 3.33 $31.85 million $2.90 14.49

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and ACNB”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of ACNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACNB pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years and ACNB has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Cullen/Frost Bankers and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullen/Frost Bankers 20.89% 15.70% 1.17% ACNB 17.22% 10.95% 1.34%

Risk and Volatility

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ACNB beats Cullen/Frost Bankers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services; correspondent banking activities, including check clearing, transfer of funds, fixed income security services, and securities custody and clearance services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and support for international business activities, including foreign exchange, letters of credit, export-import financing, and other related activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; holding of securities for investment purposes; and investment management services for mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. It serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, health, life, and disability insurance products to commercial and personal clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

