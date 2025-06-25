Financial Contrast: TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) vs. Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF)

TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) and Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

TOP Financial Group has a beta of -1.09, meaning that its share price is 209% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stifel Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TOP Financial Group and Stifel Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOP Financial Group N/A N/A N/A Stifel Financial 12.26% 13.88% 1.72%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOP Financial Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Stifel Financial 0 5 3 0 2.38

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TOP Financial Group and Stifel Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Stifel Financial has a consensus price target of $105.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Stifel Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stifel Financial is more favorable than TOP Financial Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TOP Financial Group and Stifel Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOP Financial Group $8.04 million 5.48 $1.05 million N/A N/A Stifel Financial $4.97 billion 2.08 $731.38 million $5.23 19.26

Stifel Financial has higher revenue and earnings than TOP Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of TOP Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Stifel Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stifel Financial beats TOP Financial Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOP Financial Group

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services. The company provides a range of futures products, such as index futures, forex futures, agricultural product futures, energy futures, and precious metal futures. It also offers stock brokerage, options brokerage, consulting services, currency exchange services, structured note subscriber services, and margin financing services. The company was formerly known as Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited and changed its name to TOP Financial Group Limited in July 2022. TOP Financial Group Limited was founded in 2015 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong. TOP Financial Group Limited is a subsidiary of Zhong Yang Holdings (BVI) Limited.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The company provides private client services, including securities transaction and financial planning services; institutional equity and fixed income sales, trading and research, and municipal finance services; investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, and private placements; and retail and commercial banking services comprising personal and commercial lending programs, as well as deposit accounts. It participates in and manages underwritings for corporate and public finance; and offers financial advisory and securities brokerage services. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

