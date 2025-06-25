Financial Survey: CyberAgent (CYGIY) versus Its Peers

Dividends
CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CyberAgent pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 17.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CyberAgent lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares CyberAgent and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CyberAgent
|$5.61 billion
|$108.86 million
|37.00
|CyberAgent Competitors
|$17.62 billion
|$4.48 billion
|4.25
CyberAgent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. CyberAgent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Profitability
This table compares CyberAgent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CyberAgent
|2.73%
|10.78%
|5.30%
|CyberAgent Competitors
|-16.13%
|-15.99%
|0.94%
Volatility and Risk
CyberAgent has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent’s peers have a beta of 2.65, suggesting that their average share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
CyberAgent peers beat CyberAgent on 7 of the 11 factors compared.
About CyberAgent
CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
