First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIBK. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

FIBK opened at $27.90 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.79.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2,336.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth $1,366,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,936,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,360,000 after purchasing an additional 107,774 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

