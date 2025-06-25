First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 546,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,467 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period.

Shares of FTHI opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $24.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

