FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 179.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FE. Evercore ISI increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America raised FirstEnergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.5%

FirstEnergy stock opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. FirstEnergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

