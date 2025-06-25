Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,711,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,328,000 after buying an additional 164,949 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.23.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.3%

FI stock opened at $172.78 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $146.46 and a one year high of $238.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.60 and a 200-day moving average of $201.16.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

