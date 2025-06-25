Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 358 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $60.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

