Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 3,825 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in DexCom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 111,063 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DexCom by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,081 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $87.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $57.52 and a one year high of $117.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cfra Research raised DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,445.60. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,034. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

