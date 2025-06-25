Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 6,362 Shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 23.9% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 77,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Good Steward Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth $451,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 22.7% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in TC Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 184,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.6142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

