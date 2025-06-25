Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QAI. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,169,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,147,000 after purchasing an additional 567,556 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 179,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 206,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the period.

Shares of QAI opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.31. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64.

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

