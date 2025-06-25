Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $661.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $587.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $585.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $437.37 and a fifty-two week high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

