Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 122.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.87.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE STZ opened at $164.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day moving average is $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $159.35 and a 12 month high of $265.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of -322.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 29.56% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

