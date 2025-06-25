Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.5%

TRV stock opened at $266.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.21 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. HSBC cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $9,707,143.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,820,433.62. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 6,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.71, for a total value of $1,683,042.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock valued at $44,868,201 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

