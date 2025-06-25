Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FELC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 1,660.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 667.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FELC stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

