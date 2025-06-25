Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 2,706 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Veridan Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 278,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IUSB stock opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.