Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.85.

In other Boeing news, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BA stock opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.09. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

