Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in United Rentals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $770.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Rentals from $740.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $765.07.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,957.06. This represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,697.44. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE URI opened at $741.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $679.22 and its 200 day moving average is $683.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

