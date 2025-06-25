Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 126,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 34,074.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 17,037 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $199,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of QYLD opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.97%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.