Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $1,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Airbnb by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $4,406,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Airbnb by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $83,769.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,019 shares in the company, valued at $20,346,173.73. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $300,897.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,220,827.19. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,087 shares of company stock valued at $175,773,584 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.88 and a 52 week high of $163.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

