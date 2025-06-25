Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,653 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,629 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $180.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.24.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, with a total value of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,716,058 shares in the company, valued at $235,614,763.40. This represents a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

