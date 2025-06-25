Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 130.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $84.95. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.81.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

