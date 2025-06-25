Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, United Community Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CME. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.20.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,765,601.39. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total value of $108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,470. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $271.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.11 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.92.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.30%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

