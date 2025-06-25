Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $624,000 Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOUR shares. Wall Street Zen cut Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,517.22. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,141,295.26. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE FOUR opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.45 and a 12 month high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Shift4 Payments

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

