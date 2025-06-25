Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $635,000 Stock Position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC lifted its position in Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Sony in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sony by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONY opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.65. Sony Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Wall Street Zen cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

