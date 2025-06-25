Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.2%

Iron Mountain stock opened at $105.32 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.25 and its 200-day moving average is $96.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 765.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Truist Financial began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRM

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $5,952,353.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.