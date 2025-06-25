Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $738,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi boosted its position in Mondelez International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after buying an additional 478,225 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $68.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $76.06.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

