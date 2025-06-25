Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Eversource Energy stock opened at $63.85 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.7525 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,232. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.