Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $822,000 Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $54.70 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. The trade was a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

