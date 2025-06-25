Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Mantle Ridge LP bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,191,344,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $919,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,429,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,574,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $885,371,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $436,636,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $280.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $273.26 and a 200 day moving average of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

