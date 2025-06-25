Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $943,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,105,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,432,961,000 after purchasing an additional 413,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,248,971,000 after purchasing an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,831,000 after purchasing an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,173,026,000 after purchasing an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $563,156.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 186,321 shares in the company, valued at $33,576,907.41. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $234.98 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.32.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

