Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $975,000 Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $62.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.58. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.77.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

