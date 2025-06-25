Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

