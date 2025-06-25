Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 104.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,029,360,000 after acquiring an additional 120,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,280,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,533,526,000 after acquiring an additional 114,893 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Synopsys by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,902,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,864,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,230,000 after acquiring an additional 75,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,888,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $916,441,000 after acquiring an additional 391,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $540.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.14.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $478.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 7.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.74 and a 1 year high of $624.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.11.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,782,750.77. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,001,048. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

