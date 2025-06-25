Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 394,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,820,000 after purchasing an additional 292,137 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,531,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 914,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $238,316,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $277.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.04. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $149.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

