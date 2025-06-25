Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 18,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.96. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.15 and a 52-week high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

