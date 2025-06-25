Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 2,959 Shares of Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,810 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 22,006,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after buying an additional 97,636 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $76,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,256 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,099,000 after purchasing an additional 601,151 shares in the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

VOD stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. Vodafone Group PLC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

