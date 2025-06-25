Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,831 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 100.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $49.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

