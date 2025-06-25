Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 195.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of MRVL opened at $75.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of -131.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.76. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.09 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.70.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $38,248.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,248.60. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $83,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,110. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,076. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

