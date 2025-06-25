Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $345.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.54 and a 200-day moving average of $348.90. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $292.27 and a 52 week high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 71.86% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.87%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target (down from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $391.31.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

