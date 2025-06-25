Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 44,774 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,193,000. Motco raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 281,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 58,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.1917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.