Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $610,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,132,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,117,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $213,844,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,813,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,210,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,458,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total value of $198,918.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,554.40. The trade was a 4.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $15,565,087. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,648 shares of company stock worth $2,998,866 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.20.

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

