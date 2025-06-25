Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367,774 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 16,338.3% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 4,177,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $453,427,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14,969.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,540,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,501,000 after acquiring an additional 935,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $169.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.80.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.8%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $115.10 and a 12 month high of $183.31. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

