Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 584.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 265.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.64%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

